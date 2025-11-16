Railcars collect toys for underprivileged children in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Railcars traveled throughout Westmoreland County on Saturday, collecting toys in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Program.

For the 10th year, the railcars made a 40-mile ride, stopping in Westmoreland County communities along the way.

Participants say that Youngbood Station is one of the biggest stops. That’s where we caught up with some of the drivers.

“The Southwest Pennsylvania railroad here is more than gracious enough to allow us to use their railroad today to collect toys for these underprivileged children in Westmoreland County,” John Gonder said.

Officials say they collected more than two truckloads of toys along with other donations.

