Rain, heavy at times Saturday morning, moves out during the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Light showers are moving into the area with steady rain on tap later this morning and around mid-day. It won’t be a total washout today, but we may see a period of steadier and heavier rain as we approach noon with a low chance of a thunderstorm, mainly from Pittsburgh points south.

Those headed to the final day of the NFL Draft will see improving conditions this afternoon with rain exiting by 1 or 2 p.m. but highs will be a good 15 degrees cooler than yesterday and Thursday.

Cooler air will be felt tonight as lows drop into the 40s. We’ll eventually enjoy some sunshine on Sunday, although it may take until the afternoon to see much blue sky.

Temperatures jump again Monday, but will be short-lived as another front approaches for the middle of next week. Rain is likely both Tuesday and Wednesday before a big drop in temperature for the second half of the week. May will start off on the cool side with highs only in the 50s by next weekend and lows that could drop closer to 40 degrees again.

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