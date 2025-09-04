Rain showers return Friday night into Saturday, chilly weekend ahead

Areas of fog will slow the morning commute Friday, so allow some extra time, especially near bus stops. A mix of clouds and sunshine will return mid-morning with temperatures climbing back into the low 80s.

Late-day showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon and evening, and a few of the storms could be strong to severe, especially after sunset and continuing into early Saturday morning.

Track the storms with LIVE RADAR.

Check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast on Channel 11 News before heading to bed Friday night and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app downloaded on your mobile devices for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

Scattered showers and unseasonably cool temperatures will start the weekend, with off with off and on rain through early afternoon Saturday, along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Low temperatures early Sunday morning will dip into the 40s, but highs will rebound back near 70 by Sunday afternoon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group