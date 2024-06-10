Rainbows spotted around Pittsburgh region

Rainbows were spotted around the Pittsburgh area on Sunday evening.

A viewer captured a photo of a rainbow from the West Hempfield Middle School parking lot in Westmoreland County. Other viewers snapped photos in Irwin and near Avella in Washington County.

Rainbows occur when sunlight spreads out into its spectrum of colors and is diverted to the eye of the observer by water droplets, according to the National Weather Service.

