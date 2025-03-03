Ramp to Highland Park Bridge closing Monday night for emergency repairs

PITTSBURGH — A ramp to the Highland Park Bridge will shut down on Monday evening for emergency roadwork.
PennDOT officials say the ramp from northbound Washington Boulevard to the Highland Park Bridge will close at 8 p.m. and remain shut down until around 2 a.m.
The closure is so crews can conduct roadway patching operations.
Traffic will be detoured around the repair work. The detours are as follows:
Washington Boulevard to Southbound Route 28
- Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp
- Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
- Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg
- Continue straight at the stop sign
- Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28
- End detour
Washington Boulevard to Northbound Route 28
- Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp
- Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
- Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg
- Turn right at the stop sign
- Turn right onto North Main Street
- North Main Street becomes Main Street
- Follow Main Street to the Highland Park Bridge
- Main Street becomes Freeport Road
- Turn left onto the ramp to Route 28
- Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning
- End detour
Washington Boulevard to Sharpsburg and Aspinwall
- Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp
- Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge
- Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg
- Turn right at the stop sign
- Turn right onto North Main Street
- Follow North Main Street to Sharpsburg or Aspinwall
- End detour
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group