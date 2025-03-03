Ramp to Highland Park Bridge closing Monday night for emergency repairs

PITTSBURGH — A ramp to the Highland Park Bridge will shut down on Monday evening for emergency roadwork.

PennDOT officials say the ramp from northbound Washington Boulevard to the Highland Park Bridge will close at 8 p.m. and remain shut down until around 2 a.m.

The closure is so crews can conduct roadway patching operations.

Traffic will be detoured around the repair work. The detours are as follows:

Washington Boulevard to Southbound Route 28

Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp

Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge

Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg

Continue straight at the stop sign

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28

End detour

Washington Boulevard to Northbound Route 28

Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp

Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge

Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg

Turn right at the stop sign

Turn right onto North Main Street

North Main Street becomes Main Street

Follow Main Street to the Highland Park Bridge

Main Street becomes Freeport Road

Turn left onto the ramp to Route 28

Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning

End detour

Washington Boulevard to Sharpsburg and Aspinwall

Continue northbound on Washington Boulevard past the closed ramp

Turn right onto the 62nd Street Bridge

Take the left-hand ramp toward Sharpsburg

Turn right at the stop sign

Turn right onto North Main Street

Follow North Main Street to Sharpsburg or Aspinwall

End detour

