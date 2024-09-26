Local

Ramp to McKnight Road scheduled close for about 2 weeks for concrete patching

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

A ramp that leads drivers to McKnight Road is scheduled to close for about two weeks for concrete patching.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, the southbound Nelson Run Road ramp to southbound McKnight Road will be closed through mid-October.

Here is the posted detour from PennDOT:

From southbound Nelson Run Road

  • Continue southbound on Nelson Run Road
  • Turn left onto Ivory Avenue
  • Turn right onto Evergreen Road
  • Follow Evergreen Road to McKnight Road
  • End detour

The work is part of the $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project.

