Ramp to McKnight Road scheduled close for about 2 weeks for concrete patching

A ramp that leads drivers to McKnight Road is scheduled to close for about two weeks for concrete patching.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, the southbound Nelson Run Road ramp to southbound McKnight Road will be closed through mid-October.

Here is the posted detour from PennDOT:

From southbound Nelson Run Road

Continue southbound on Nelson Run Road

Turn left onto Ivory Avenue

Turn right onto Evergreen Road

Follow Evergreen Road to McKnight Road

End detour

The work is part of the $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group