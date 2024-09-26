Ramp to McKnight Road scheduled close for about 2 weeks for concrete patching

A ramp that leads drivers to McKnight Road is scheduled to close for about two weeks for concrete patching.
Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, the southbound Nelson Run Road ramp to southbound McKnight Road will be closed through mid-October.
Here is the posted detour from PennDOT:
From southbound Nelson Run Road
- Continue southbound on Nelson Run Road
- Turn left onto Ivory Avenue
- Turn right onto Evergreen Road
- Follow Evergreen Road to McKnight Road
- End detour
The work is part of the $26.99 million McKnight Road improvement project.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group