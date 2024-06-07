Rankin Bridge ramp to close through December

The Rankin Bridge ramp between South Braddock Avenue and Kenmawr Avenue/Braddock Avenue in Rankin will close starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 17.

Kenmawr Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Carrie Furnace Boulevard and Braddock Avenue. The restrictions, which are expected to end in December 2024, are required as part of the ongoing Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue ramp replacement project.

For the ramp closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured using South Braddock Avenue, Kenmawr Avenue, Talbot Avenue, Fourth Street and Sixth Street. Westbound traffic will be detoured using Sixth Street, Talbot Avenue, Fourth Street and Kenmawr Avenue. Truck traffic will be detoured using South Braddock Avenue, I-376, Ardmore Boulevard (Route 30), Electric Avenue and Braddock Avenue.

The Braddock Avenue/Kenmawr Avenue ramp, Fleet Street between West Braddock Avenue and Maple Way and Maple Way between Fleet Street and Pattison Avenue have been closed since Feb. 26 and Line Street has been closed since April 15 as part of the $9.3 million project.

Expected to end in fall 2025, the project includes new pavement, sidewalk, curb, drainage, barrier and guide rail, traffic signals, roadway lighting, signs and pavement markings.

