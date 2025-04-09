University of Pittsburgh student, 2 recent graduates have visas revoked

PITTSBURGH — A University of Pittsburgh student and two recent graduates have had their visas revoked and education records terminated by the federal government.

The University sent a message to the Pitt community on Wednesday.

“The University of Pittsburgh is in regular contact with its international scholars, providing them with updated information and travel guidance. We are aware of at least one current student and two recent graduates at the University of Pittsburgh who had their visas revoked and Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records terminated by the federal government. Whenever the University becomes aware of a change in visa status, our team from the Office of International Services reaches out to impacted individuals to offer support and resources,” the university said in a statement to Channel 11.

The action is part of the Trump administration’s broader immigration and deportation strategy.

Seven people from CMU’s community were put in the same situation on Tuesday.

The University of Pittsburgh said they are not aware of any immigration agencies being on Pitt’s campus for enforcement purposes but said instructions have been shared with deans, presidents and University center directors on what to do if that happens.

“At the University of Pittsburgh, our international populations are a vital and vibrant part of our university community, and their continued well-being is a top priority. We recognize that this news has created anxiety and fear among our international populations, and we take these concerns very seriously. We are in regular contact with our documented international populations, students and scholars through our Office of International Services (OIS),” the University said.

Visas can be canceled for a number of reasons, but college leaders say the government has been quietly terminating students’ legal residency status with little notice to students or schools, according to the Associated Press. That marks a shift from past practice and leaves students vulnerable to detention and deportation.

The Trump administration has targeted students who had been involved with pro-Palestinian activism or speech. But the AP reports that more schools are seeing visas stripped from students with no known connection to protests. In some cases, past infractions such as traffic violations have been cited. Some colleges say the reasons remain unclear to them — and they are seeking answers.

No reason was shared as to why the visas for the Pitt students were revoked.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Pitt’s Office of International Services.

