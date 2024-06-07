Recipients of SNAP benefits warned to protect EBT cards amid reports of skimming

Pennsylvania officials are reminding residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to protect their EBT cards and personal information to avoid being the victim of skimming.

The Department of Human Services has gotten reports of stolen SNAP benefits in the Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania region due to card skimming devices.

“DHS takes fraud prevention seriously and works diligently to ensure the benefits DHS administers get to the Pennsylvanians who need them. Please do not fall victim to identity theft. Make sure you inspect a card reader before swiping your card, and if you ever suspect that there is a card skimmer attached to a device, please inform the business and call the DHS fraud tip line immediately,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh

Pennsylvanians are urged to take an extra look before scanning their card at POS machines to ensure there is no skimming attachment. The FBI recommends the following when using a POS terminal:

Inspect POS terminals, ATMs and other card readers before using. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched. Don’t use any card reader if you notice anything unusual.

Pull at the edges of the keypad before entering your PIN. Then, cover the keypad when you enter your PIN to prevent cameras from recording your entry.

Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

Use debit and credit cards with chip technology. In the U.S., there are fewer devices that steal chip data versus magnetic strip data.

Avoid using your debit card when you have linked accounts. Use a credit card instead.

Contact your financial institution if the ATM doesn’t return your card after you end or cancel a transaction.

Potential skimming activity should be reported by calling the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS and reported to local law enforcement.

