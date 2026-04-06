Red Cross teaming up with ‘The Pitt’ to offer free t-shirts for donating blood

PITTSBURGH — The American Red Cross announced that it is teaming up with the medical drama series “The Pitt” to encourage Western Pennsylvania residents to donate blood.

The Red Cross said it’s a reminder for donors that they don’t need to be in an emergency room to “go help save some lives.”

“In hospitals across Pittsburgh, the work never stops – and the need for blood is constant. Every day, healthcare workers and patients rely on volunteer blood donors to help save lives. Blood donations to the Red Cross help ensure new parents, premature babies, cancer patients and accident victims have access to safe, lifesaving blood," the Red Cross said in a press release.

Donors at the following blood drives will receive an exclusive “The Pitt” t-shirt while supplies last:

Tuesday, April 7

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

American Red Cross Southwestern Pennsylvania Chapter

250 Alpha Drive, Pittsburgh, PA

Friday, April 10

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

University of Pittsburgh William Pitt Union

920 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, PA

Monday, April 20

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne University Student Union

1243 Locust Street, Pittsburgh, PA

If you’re not able to make it these dates, but would still like to donate, you can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

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