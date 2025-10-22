Reed Smith opens Riyadh office, expanding Middle East presence with local talent

Reed Smith, Pittsburgh’s largest law firm, on Monday announced that it has opened its office in Riyadh, having received its license to operate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from the Saudi Ministry of Justice.

The new office is its 34th worldwide and third in the Middle East. Reed Smith entered the region in 1978 when it opened its Abu Dhabi location. It also has an office in Dubai.

The firm’s Riyadh office includes three new arrivals from local law firm Mahassni & Co. Emad Alshaikhi, previously co-managing partner of Mahassni & Co. and leader of its dispute resolution practice, came aboard as a partner. Foram Majmudar joined as senior associate and Sami Saafa as government relations officer.

