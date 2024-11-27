Renowned composer behind ‘Wicked’ is a Carnegie Mellon University alum

PITTSBURGH — Did you know that the renowned composer and lyricist behind “Wicked,” Stephen Schwartz, is a Carnegie Mellon University alum?

Schwartz graduated from the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in 1968.

In a career spanning over five decades, He wrote several hit musicals, including “Wicked” and “Pippin,” and worked as a lyricist on several popular Disney movies.

In addition, Schwartz also produced the soundtrack for the “Wicked” movie, which just saw the biggest opening weekend for a Broadway adaption, surpassing “Les Misérables.”

Schwartz was honored with an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from CMU in 2015.

“Keep defying gravity, Stephen!,” Carnegie Mellon University said in their Facebook post.

