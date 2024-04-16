Repairs to cause overnight lane restriction on Fort Pitt Bridge

An Interstate 376 (Fort Pitt Bridge) overnight lane restriction will occur Thursday night, April 18, weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on the Fort Pitt Bridge in the westbound direction from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday morning. PennDOT crews will conduct deck spall repairs.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns and are asked to use caution when driving through the area.

