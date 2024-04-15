Local

Man attacked inside his Sewickley home speaks out about terrifying ordeal

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

Jon Olson

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A Sewickley man is speaking out for the first time about the torture he endured at his own home.

Jon Olson says he’s bruised from head to toe after a brutal four-hour-long attack on April 7 that police accuse Noah Sadowski and Dylan Morris of committing.

