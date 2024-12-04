Local

Report: Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson suspended by Ravens after refusing to enter Sunday’s game

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
BALTIMORE — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was suspended by the Baltimore Ravens after he allegedly refused to enter Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN reports that Johnson has been suspended for one game for conduct detrimental to the team. The Ravens lost Sunday’s game 24-19.

Johnson was traded to the Ravens from the Carolina Panthers in late October.

