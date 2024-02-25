Report: NCAA exploring changes to National Signing Day

This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Ever since the early signing period was implemented in 2017, less and less attention has been paid to National Signing Day every February.

The December signing period has become the de facto National Signing Day, with 19 of the 21 Pitt commits signing in December, and it appears that the signing period may be getting even earlier.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, there have been advanced discussions in the National Letter of Intent subcommittee of the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) about moving the December signing period to the Wednesday before the FBS championship games, which is Dec. 4 this year. It would allow high schoolers to sign their National Letters of Intent before the transfer portal officially opens.

