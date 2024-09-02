Residents of Penn Hills senior high-rise return, repairs complete after emergency evacuation

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Over 100 residents who were displaced from a senior high-rise on Saturday are back home.

Duff Manor tenants were forced to evacuate after a transformer fire knocked out power to the building at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Over 100 people displaced from senior high-rise after transformer fire in Penn Hills

Members of the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said they were joined by 11 total fire departments, Penn Hills EMS, Monroeville EMS, City of Pittsburgh EMS, Pittsburgh Regional Transit, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and Penn Hills Senior Services to get the residents out quickly and safely. They also had to work with these organizations to create an environment where Duquesne Light Company and Xfinity could make repairs.

Power was restored early Sunday morning and firefighters began moving everyone back at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

There was a brief problem when firefighters discovered floors 5-9 did not have water because the pump was not working properly. They said, that after a few hours of work, that problem was resolved.

“We would like to thank everyone that assisted us with manpower and or equipment for this incident.” the fire department said in a post made on Facebook on Sunday.

At this time, the building is 100% operational.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group