1 killed, 2 hurt in early morning Clairton shooting

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Clairton.

The Allegheny County Police Department tells Channel 11 that it responded to multiple people shot near a Speedway on State Street in Clairton.

One person was killed and two were hurt, according to an officer on scene.

Our crew on State Street saw a car that took out a utility pole and flipped over near the Speedway. They saw dozens of evidence markers at another scene further down State Street.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group