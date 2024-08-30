Steelers sign Super Bowl champion wide receiver

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran wide receiver Ben Skowronek to their practice squad, the team announced on Friday.

Skowronek, 27, is entering his fourth NFL season. He spent his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams after being selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams after the 2021 season.

Skowronek was traded along with a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in May, but he was unable to crack a loaded wide receivers room in Houston.

