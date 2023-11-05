Local

A result nature couldn’t imagine: Penguins feast on Sharks, 10-2

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby, Nikita Okhotiuk Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck in front of San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk (83) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins needed a victory Saturday night.

Didn’t matter how or where they got it, or who they got it against.

After all, when a team loses six of its first nine games, it can’t be picky about the details associated with picking up a couple of points.

Still, the Penguins had to be pleased — or, at least, a bit relieved — that Game No. 10 on their schedule was against San Jose, which had lurched to a 0-9-1 start, was coming off a 10-1 defeat by Vancouver and had been all but formally eliminated from playoff contention by Halloween.

It was an opportunity on which the Penguins could not afford to pass … and they didn’t.

They mauled the Sharks, 10-2, at SAP Center in a game reminiscent, at times, of some from the early 1990s, when the Sharks played in the Cow Palace and were abused by the likes of Mario Lemieux and Kevin Stevens on a regular basis.

Click here to read the full story from pittsburghhockeynow.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man shot, killed during domestic dispute in Pittsburgh neighborhood
  • Missing Morgantown woman found dead, police say
  • Community gathers to combat hate, spread message of unity after Antisemitic incident
  • VIDEO: Community gathers to combat hate, spread message of unity after Antisemitic incident
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read