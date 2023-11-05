A result nature couldn’t imagine: Penguins feast on Sharks, 10-2

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins needed a victory Saturday night.

Didn’t matter how or where they got it, or who they got it against.

After all, when a team loses six of its first nine games, it can’t be picky about the details associated with picking up a couple of points.

Still, the Penguins had to be pleased — or, at least, a bit relieved — that Game No. 10 on their schedule was against San Jose, which had lurched to a 0-9-1 start, was coming off a 10-1 defeat by Vancouver and had been all but formally eliminated from playoff contention by Halloween.

It was an opportunity on which the Penguins could not afford to pass … and they didn’t.

They mauled the Sharks, 10-2, at SAP Center in a game reminiscent, at times, of some from the early 1990s, when the Sharks played in the Cow Palace and were abused by the likes of Mario Lemieux and Kevin Stevens on a regular basis.

Click here to read the full story from pittsburghhockeynow.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group