Retired Duquesne Light employee charged with sending threatening emails to company’s management

A retired Duquesne Light Company employee is accused of sending threatening emails to the company’s management.

Stephen Neal, 58, has been charged with harassment for allegedly sending over 200 threatening emails to the company’s management.

According to the criminal complaint, Neal’s disability benefits were managed by a third party through his union, IBEW #29. Neal then reportedly stopped receiving the disability benefit and blamed Duquesne Light for the suspension, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Despite multiple requests from the company to cease his threatening communications, Neal allegedly continued to send the emails.

Duquesne Light Company has stated that Neal’s concerns regarding his disability benefits should be addressed with the union or the management group responsible for handling the benefits, the DA office said.

