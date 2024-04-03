Ritual House expanding space in Union Trust Building

PITTSBURGH — The Ritual House will be expanding its space within the Union Trust Building to provide room for special events and larger parties.

The new space will be connected with the current space, but can be cordoned off depending on the size of the event. It will enable the restaurant to fit approximately between 200 and 250 people, depending on if the event is standing room only or seated. Additionally, the new space will feature a separate, optional private entrance.

The expansion will take over offices owned by affiliates of The Davis Companies, which will move to another floor of the building. Ritual House co-owner Herky Pollock credits shared ideology on the revitalization of downtown for the willingness to move.

