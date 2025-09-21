Riverhounds captain accused of using ‘racially offensive language’ during on-field altercation

The Riverhounds‘ captain is accused of using racially offensive language during an on-field incident that resulted in the team’s match against Hartford ending early on Saturday night.

In a game recap, the Riverhounds report that the match ended with stoppage time still to be played after an altercation between captain Danny Griffin and Hartford’s Marlon Hairston.

No cards were issued, but the referee ended the match after speaking with both coaches. The Riverhounds were up 2-1 when the game was called.

In a statement, Hartford Athletic said its players and technical staff “did not feel comfortable proceeding” with the match after “an on-field verbal exchange.”

The team called for the league to “conduct an investigation regarding the use of racially offensive language by a Pittsburgh player.”

The Riverhounds issued a statement acknowledging Hartford Athletic’s request for an investigation and stating that the organization takes allegations of “discriminatory or offensive language extremely seriously.”

In the same statement, the Riverhounds “firmly deny that such language was used.” The team will fully cooperate in the league’s investigation.

