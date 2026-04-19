Road in Allegheny County to close until June for culvert repairs

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Allegheny County will be closed until the summer.

East Smithfield Street near Antonelli Drive in Elizabeth Township will close at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 20, according to the Department of Public Works.

The closure will last until sometime in June, so crews can repair a culvert named Youghiogheny Bridge No. 14.

The $126,144 project includes drainage improvements and the installation of a guide rail and pavement markings.

Traffic will be detoured using Moray Lane, Zimmer Hill Road, Greenock Buena Vista Road, Ridge Road, Broadlawn Drive, Route 48, and Boston Hollow Road.

Residents who live in the area will have access to their homes throughout the project, DPW says.

On average, about 5,300 drivers use East Smithfield Street every day, according to officials.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group