Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that solves a disappearance case in Armstrong County.

The family of 30-year-old Albert Leroy Copper reported that he left for work at 3:45 a.m. on June 6, 2013, but never arrived there nor returned home, PSP says.

At 2:30 p.m., Copper’s vehicle was found on a dirt road pull-off in the woods about a quarter-mile east of Route 156 in Kiskimenitas Township.

State police offer $5K reward for info that solves case of man’s disappearance in Armstrong County

Copper has not been seen or heard from since.

Police describe Copper as 5 feet 7 inches tall with red hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black “Peterbilt” ballcap, a gray “pocket” T-shirt, blue jeans, sneakers and black/gray Hanes briefs.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

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