Frost & freeze alerts in effect tonight as temperatures dip; scattered showers could turn to snow

PITTSBURGH — It will be breezy and very chilly this evening with scattered rain showers.

Temperatures turn colder tonight. Lows will be around the freezing mark in Pittsburgh. Scattered rain showers later tonight may turn to wet snowflakes, especially in areas north of Pittsburgh and east in the ridges.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. through 10 a.m. Monday for counties north of Allegheny and east in the ridges, where temperatures will fall below freezing tonight.

The remainder of our viewing area is under a Frost Advisory as temperatures are expected to drop near the freezing mark. Make sure to bring in or cover outdoor plants as a freeze is possible Monday.

Frost Impact Tips

Monday morning will start cold, so make sure to have a warm coat as you head out the door.

There will be clouds and sun through the day, with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. Highs will only make it to the mid-40s. A colder night is expected Tuesday morning, where much of the area will be in the 20s to start the day. A widespread freeze is likely.

We’ll see more sunshine for Tuesday with warmer marks for the afternoon. Highs will return near average in the 60s. Warmer air is expected just in time for the NFL Draft, with highs in the 70s and even low 80s by Friday.

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