Road restriction scheduled on Pittsburgh McKeesport Blvd in Allegheny County

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — PennDOT is warning drivers of upcoming restrictions on Pittsburgh McKeesport Blvd.

The road will be restricted to one lane for around two weeks starting June 1.

The part of the road that becomes Richland Avenue will be impacted.

Crews will work in the area between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to move water lines.

The work is expected to end on June 12.

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