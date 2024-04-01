Road work, ramp closures planned on Pennsylvania Turnpike at Cranberry Interchange

Road work scheduled for some entry points onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) at the Cranberry Interchange (Exit 28) will result in restrictions and closures over the next several weeks, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.

Crews will be working on the ramp that connects Route 19 southbound to the Pennsylvania Turnpike as well as a connecting loop providing access for Route 19 northbound traffic to access the Turnpike in both directions. The work is part of an ongoing repair and maintenance project at the Cranberry Interchange.

On Monday, April 1, work will occur from approximately 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. every day through the morning of Friday, April 5. Traffic may be limited to a 12-foot minimum lane width during work hours.

Beginning Monday, April 8, road work will result in the ramp and loop being closed during the following periods:

Monday, April 8 at 5 a.m. to Friday, April 12 at 5 a.m.

Monday, April 15 at 5 a.m. to Friday, April 19 at 5 a.m.

Monday, April 22 at 5 a.m. to Friday, April 26 at 5 a.m.

Monday, April 29 at 5 a.m. to Friday, May 3 at 5 a.m.

Map A map shows the closures and detours at the Pennsylvania Turnpike/Cranberry Interchange. (PA Turnpike Commission)

The following detours will be in place to access the Turnpike:

U.S. Route 19 Southbound to PA Turnpike/I-76 East

At intersection of U.S. 19 and PA-228 (Mars-Criders Road), turn left

Travel 0.2 miles and take exit for I-79 South/Pittsburgh

Travel 0.4 miles and take exit for I-76, PA Turnpike/Youngstown, OH, Harrisburg

Travel 0.6 miles follow signs for I-76 East/Harrisburg onto I-76 East

U.S. Route 19 Northbound to PA Turnpike/I-76 East and West

At intersection of U.S. 19 and PA-228 (Mars-Criders Road), turn right

Travel 0.2 miles and take exit for I-79 South/Pittsburgh

Travel 0.4 miles and take exit for I-76, PA Turnpike/Youngstown, OH, Harrisburg

Follow signs for I-76 East/Harrisburg onto PA Turnpike/I-76 East or I-76 West/Youngstown, OH onto PA Turnpike/I-76 West.

