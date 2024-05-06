Local

Roads, ramps beneath Parkway East to be restricted due to bridge inspections

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Traffic cone Traffic cone (Pixabay)

Bridge inspection activities on I-376, the Parkway East, in the City of Pittsburgh and Swissvale, Edgewood, Wilkinsburg and Forest Hills boroughs, will begin Monday, May 6, weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions on several ramps and roadways beneath the Parkway East will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, May 17, in the following locations:

  • Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) in each direction between the Forrest Hills/Route 30 (Exit 78A) and Wilkinsburg/Route 8 (Exit 78B) off-ramps.
  • On-ramp that carries westbound Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) to eastbound I-376.
  • On-ramp that carries westbound Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) to westbound I-376.
  • All on and off ramps at the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange.
  • South Braddock Avenue in each direction between Towne Center Drive and Allenby Avenue.

Crews from the Sofis Company Inc. will conduct the inspection work.

