Roads, ramps beneath Parkway East to be restricted due to bridge inspections

Bridge inspection activities on I-376, the Parkway East, in the City of Pittsburgh and Swissvale, Edgewood, Wilkinsburg and Forest Hills boroughs, will begin Monday, May 6, weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions on several ramps and roadways beneath the Parkway East will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, May 17, in the following locations:

Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) in each direction between the Forrest Hills/Route 30 (Exit 78A) and Wilkinsburg/Route 8 (Exit 78B) off-ramps.

On-ramp that carries westbound Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) to eastbound I-376.

On-ramp that carries westbound Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) to westbound I-376.

All on and off ramps at the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange.

South Braddock Avenue in each direction between Towne Center Drive and Allenby Avenue.

Crews from the Sofis Company Inc. will conduct the inspection work.

