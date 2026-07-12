Roberto Clemente, Andy Warhol Bridges to close for Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Roberto Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge and Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge in Pittsburgh will close July 12, at 8 p.m. for the Picklesburgh event. The bridges will remain closed through 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, as announced by the Department of Public Works.

The closures will impact traffic downtown, with specific detours planned for both northbound and southbound vehicles.

Permits for the Picklesburgh event were granted by the Department of Public Works to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership (PDP) and Flyspace Productions. The Department of Public Works has clarified that it is not involved in producing the event itself, providing this information solely as a public service announcement.

Northbound bridge traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Anderson Street and East Lacock Street.

Southbound bridge traffic will be redirected via East General Robinson Street, Anderson Street, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

For more information about the event, the public can visit the official Picklesburgh website .

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