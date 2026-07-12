Person taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-70 near Claysville on Sunday.
According to Washington County 911, first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-70 just before the Claysville exit for a reported multiple vehicle accident around 9 a.m.
The crash caused the westbound lanes of I-70 to close but they have since reopened.
One person was taken to the hospital. There condition is not known at this time.
The scene at I-70 is cleared and there are no lane closures.
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