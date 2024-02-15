Roberto Clemente Bridge to temporarily close Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The Roberto Clemente Bridge will undergo a temporary closure on Saturday, Feb. 17.
A permit was granted to the Children’s Tumor Foundation to close the bridge for the Cupid’s Undie Run Pittsburgh.
The closure will take place from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to the county-owned bridge, the event will require several other road closures within the City of Pittsburgh. There will be no posted detours.
For event information, including a course map, visit http://cupids.org/pittsburgh.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group