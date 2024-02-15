Local

Roberto Clemente Bridge to temporarily close Saturday

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Roberto Clemente Bridge

PITTSBURGH — The Roberto Clemente Bridge will undergo a temporary closure on Saturday, Feb. 17.

A permit was granted to the Children’s Tumor Foundation to close the bridge for the Cupid’s Undie Run Pittsburgh.

The closure will take place from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the county-owned bridge, the event will require several other road closures within the City of Pittsburgh. There will be no posted detours.

For event information, including a course map, visit http://cupids.org/pittsburgh.

