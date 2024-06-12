Robinson Township police investigating after multiple cars broken into

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into in Robinson Township.

All it took was 30 minutes from when Carlie Brennan parked her car at Clever Park and took her three kids to the playground before she got an alert from her bank.

“Fraudulent alert did you spend this money? No absolutely not I have three children that’s a lot of money to spend in one place,” Brennan told her bank when someone called.

When she got back to her car, she realized someone had been inside. But she said the person took extra care to put everything back in its place after taking her credit cards, bank cards and cash.

“I felt completely violated some person was in my car touching my things and just put it back no heart no soul. How could somebody do that?” Brennan said.

She’s not alone. Robinson Township Police told Channel 11 that five break-ins were reported in the last 48 hours. All those cars were unlocked, but it’s not clear at this point if they are connected. The four others all happened in Kristin Dess’s neighborhood.

“I was just looking at the window and I all of a sudden see a man in a black hoodie with his head down and I couldn’t see his face,” Dess said.

Dess told Channel 11 it was around 5 a.m. on Monday when she noticed a motion light in her neighbor’s yard was on. A man pulled on her neighbor’s car door handle but it was locked. That’s when she took action.

“I just pounded on the window, I didn’t know what to do I didn’t know what to do whether to pound or yell. As soon as I pounded he walked away, but he never looked up he didn’t want me to see his face,” Dess said.

Police said they have a suspect in the break-in at Clever Park. They encourage anyone who thinks their car was broken into to call police and remind people to hide their valuables.

