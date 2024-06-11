Officer-involved shooting in Whitehall under investigation

Allegheny County police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Whitehall.

It happened in the 1800 block of Parkline Drive.

A warrant was being served when the incident happened and no officers were hurt, officials tell Channel 11.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

