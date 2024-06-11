2 buildings damaged in fire with explosion reported in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — Multiple buildings were damaged in a fire in Etna.

PHOTOS: Crews battle large fire at several buildings in Etna

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to 86 Vilsack Street at 11:42 a.m.

At least two buildings are reported to be on fire. An explosion was reported in one of the buildings, and one of the buildings is also collapsing.

One of the buildings involved appears to be a duplex. The other appears to be a home.

Our crew saw one firefighter being taken to the hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group