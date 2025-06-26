Roots Natural Kitchen sets opening date for first South Hills location

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fast casual bowl eatery Roots Natural Kitchen has set an opening date for its first South Hills location.

Roots will hold a grand opening on July 12 for its Scott Township location at 1644 Cochran Road. The space previously housed a Bruegger’s Bagels, with the former circular Bruegger’s logo being converted into signage for Roots. This location will also offer drive-thru services. As fast casual has grown its market share, Roots has separated itself from other bowl eateries like Cava and Chipotle by having its menu primarily be pre-crafted chef’s specialty bowls, although it also offers customizable ones as well.

The bowl restaurant was first opened by a group of graduates from the University of Virginia before slowly expanding to other universities in the north east, including Oakland. In 2021, the chain opened its first non-university location ever in Bloomfield, which CEO Henry Borgenson previously attributed to its proximity to West Penn hospital and young demographic. Three years later, the company received investment to expand its offerings in certain cities, with Pittsburgh being identified as one.

