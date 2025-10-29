Rose’s Discount Store to closes its doors in Lower Burrell shopping plaza

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Another business closure in Hillcrest Plaza in Lower Burrell has locals worried, but city officials said this could be a positive opportunity for another door to open.

“We need places to shop where you can buy clothing, house goods, things like that. Target but not another Walmart…please,” Beverly Long said.

Roses Discount Store will not renew its Hillcrest Plaza lease come the new year.

The closure isn’t a concern for one councilman.

“It’s the largest square footage of retail space that we have available. So, it’s at the top of the list for everybody,” Councilman David Stoltz said.

But recent closures are a concern for other community members.

“They keep closing like the PNC bank closed… I don’t know what it is,” said Lee Blankenship, who lives nearby.

“This place was hoppin’. So, any store that closes now, we hate to see it go,” Connie Horton said.

Dozens of shoppers went in and out of the store as big “everything must go” and “store closing” signs hung on the windows and walls — the store is also cutting costs before closing its doors. Sales vary depending on the product.

Nassimi Realty bought Hillcrest Plaza about a year ago. They are in constant communication with the city, according to Councilman David Stoltz.

“They are regularly talking to large retail chains. They have one or two now that have interest in the plaza. Obviously, they are not going to tell us who it is until it’s a little more concrete,” Councilman Stoltz said.

According to their website, Nassimi does business with large retailers such as Big Lots, Dollar General, JCPenney and Ross.

Councilman Stoltz said Roses made a business decision to close, but he’s optimistic the new owners will be able to get another store soon.

Roses will officially close on Jan. 10.

