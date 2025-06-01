Ross Township gives sensory-friendly education about first responders, vehicles

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ross Township took steps to make first responders and their vehicles accessible to everyone.

The township hosted an Exceptional Citizens Expo on Saturday in an effort to provide an educational experience to those with special needs.

The first hour of the event was sensory-friendly, with no lights or sirens.

Officials say they wanted to accomodate everyone with a chance to learn about what they do.

“You look at a SWAT officer or a firefighter in full turnout gear or someone with all this equipment on, it can look a little bit intimidating,” said Ross Township Police Chief Cristyn Zett. “And when things get really crazy, we want people to come to us for help, we want that to be the response. And we know that sometimes we need to teach some people a little bit of a different way."

Zett says she was inspired by her son to provide the public with a more accessible event.

