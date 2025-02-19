Route 22/I-376 interchange project takes step forward, as drilling begins in Robinson Twp.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Drivers in Robinson and North Fayette Townships can expect to see single-lane restrictions this month, as crews will be drilling to collect soil and pavement samples.

It’s part of the final pavement design for the Route 22/I-376 Interchange project, with construction slated to begin in 2026.

Single-lane closures will be in effect Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Park Manor Drive and the off-ramp to Montour Church Road/Old Steubenville Pike.

The stretch of road in Robinson Township, where drivers get on and off the Parkway West from Routes 60 and 22, is often a headache for thousands of people every day. A preliminary design for the project features a Diverging Diamond Interchange that eliminates the need for vehicles turning left to cross the paths of those approaching. It also includes two bridges and two-phase traffic signals.

Engineers said this proposed design, which has not been finalized, will help to improve traffic flow and congestion in the area. Drivers told Channel 11 they are anxious for work to get started down the road.

“I think it’s good. It will help a lot, especially getting home, rush hour,” said Jake Brown of Burgettstown. “As soon as that little loop that you go around to get on right here, that’s where it gets backed up,”

“It’s usually backed up to where I get on in Oakdale, around 8 o’clock, 9 o’clock…” said Gary Akers of Oakdale. “It should make a huge difference.”

Barring anything unforeseen, PennDOT said the project is expected to be put out to bid in late Fall.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group