Rutter’s opens first location in Westmoreland County

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, — A new convenience store and gas chain has opened its first location in Westmoreland County.
Rutter’s is opening its first location in Sewickley Township.
The station is at the corner of I-70 and Waltz Mill Road.
It officially opened yesterday and is open 24 hours.
Along with a store, gas pumps and a truck stop, it also includes a small bar area.
