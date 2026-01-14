SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, — A new convenience store and gas chain has opened its first location in Westmoreland County.

Rutter’s is opening its first location in Sewickley Township.

The station is at the corner of I-70 and Waltz Mill Road.

It officially opened yesterday and is open 24 hours.

Along with a store, gas pumps and a truck stop, it also includes a small bar area.

Rutter’s opens first location in Westmoreland County A new convenience store and gas chain has opened its first location in Westmoreland County. (WPXI/WPXI)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group