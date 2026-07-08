Ryan O’Hearn’s historic night lifts Pirates to big win over Braves

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

This night belonged to Ryan O’Hearn.

The Pirates first baseman slugged three home runs and drove in a franchise-record 10 runs to lift Pittsburgh to a 12-4 win over the Braves at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 ATL: The Braves (52-38) put together a two-out rally against Paul Skenes (7-8), which was capped off by Mauricio Dubón’s RBI single to right field.

Bottom 1st, 4-1 PIT: The Pirates (47-45) loaded the bases with no outs against Hurston Waldrep (0-1). After Esmerlyn Valdez struck out, Ryan O’Hearn lined a grand slam over the fence in right field, the third slam of his career and his 14th home run this season.

Top 3rd, 4-2 PIT: After Michael Harris II led off the inning with a double to right, Ozzie Albies followed with an RBI single to center.

Bottom 3rd, 7-2 PIT: O’Hearn’s second homer of the game came after Bryan Reynolds led off with a walk, which was followed by a Valdez single. His blast was sent 415 feet to dead center.

Bottom 6th, 10-2 PIT: O’Hearn wasn’t done. He added yet another home run, his third of the game and 100th of his career, a three-run shot off Connor Thomas with two outs in the inning.

Bottom 7th, 11-2 PIT: It took until the seventh inning until someone other than O’Hearn was responsible for driving in a run for the Pirates. With two outs, Brandon Lowe delivered an RBI single to center.

Bottom 8th, 12-2 PIT: With position player Jorge Mateo on the mound, the Pirates tacked on another run on a Nick Gonzales RBI single.

Top 9th, 12-4 PIT: Mike Yastrzemski singled home two runs off Hunter Stratton, who made his first appearance for the Pirates since he was acquired from the Braves on June 18.

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