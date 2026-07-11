Safety advocate shares tips for bikers as Parkway East adds more cars to some neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — As the Parkway East closure directs more traffic to neighborhoods, streets that have a high number of bicyclists will also see a lot more cars.

Safety advocates say riders and drivers need to pay close attention.

“Having all of the traffic detoured onto the local streets is going to make a big difference in the neighborhood. Streets are always busy and there’s a lot of people using them. Recommendations would be to try to avoid peak times if possible, use public transit,” Thomas Wagner with South Side Smart Streets said.

Wagner also said bikers should try to use side streets and back streets when possible during the closure.

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