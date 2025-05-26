Sandcastle Waterpark postpones opening to next weekend

PITTSBURGH — Sandcastle Waterpark has postponed its opening.

The park was originally scheduled to kick off its 2025 season on May 24, but it decided to push things back because of inclement weather.

The opening was tentatively pushed back to May 25 but was then extended to May 31, again because of unseasonable cool temperatures.

All Sandcastle season passholders are able to visit Kennywood for free through Memorial Day.

Dated one-day tickets will be valid at the waterpark any day during the rest of the 2025 season.

