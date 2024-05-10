Satellite gun permit event happening in North Fayette

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and North Fayette Police are hosting a satellite gun permit event May 11.

According to a release, the PA License to carry a firearm satellite event is being held at 580 Donaldson Road in Oakdale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants need a valid ID and $20 cash to get a new permit or renew an existing one.

“Scheduling events like this is a way that Sheriff Kraus brings government services to the community,” Mike Manko, Marketing and Communications manager said. “It makes it more convenient for folks who can’t get to the courthouse during regular business hours.”

For more information, you can visit the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office website.

