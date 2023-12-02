Saturday is dry, mild; showers return Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Saturday will easily be the pick day of the weekend to get a break from wet weather and the winter chill. Most of the area will be dry, with only a stray shower possible. High temperatures will push into the upper 50s, with a few locations seeing 60 degrees by mid-afternoon.

Rain will return to the area Sunday, with the steadiest and heaviest rain east and south of the city, but most areas will see rain on and off throughout the day.

