Savannah Bananas, Texas Tailgaters visit UPMC Children’s Hospital patients

PITTSBURGH — It’s a busy weekend for the Savannah Bananas, but they still took some time to give back to Pittsburgh kids.

Both the Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters stopped by UPMC Children’s before their sold-out game at PNC Park on Friday, making unforgettable memories with patients and their families.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE VISIT

“Today the Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters are blessed to be here at UPMC Children’s Hospital to put some smiles on some faces,” Bananas player Ryan Cox said.

For Cox, the stop at the hospital had some extra meaning.

“This is my hometown, so it’s an honor to be here and have some fun with these kids, play some games, and hopefully not let them beat us too bad.”

