Savannah Bananas’ tour stop at PNC Park to impact North Shore traffic this week

PITTSBURGH — The quirky, fast-paced game of “Banana Ball” is coming to PNC Park this week, bringing traffic changes to the North Shore.

PNC Park will host the Savannah Bananas for two exhibition games on Friday and Saturday against the Texas Tailgaters, part of the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour. More than 39,000 people are expected to attend.

Banana Ball activities will begin around 2 p.m. each day, with several traffic changes in effect.

Federal Street from General Robinson Street through the Roberto Clemente Bridge will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Pedestrian traffic on Federal Street outside PNC Park will only be available to the east side of the walkway.

Gates to PNC Park will open at 4:30 p.m. each day before the first pitch at 7 p.m.

A plaza will be put up on Federal Street with vendors and a stage. Only ticketed guests can enter the plaza, and pedestrian access to the plaza will be from the Fort Duquesne Boulevard entrance to the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

The Banana Ball event will coincide with the Acrisure Stadium and Rib Fest on Friday and Saturday, as well as the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University football game on Saturday.

Increased traffic activity is expected on Saturday, and visitors to the North Shore are recommended to park in alternate lots Downtown or in the North Shore after noon.

On-street parking is not allowed in the North Shore during events, and vehicles violating will be towed.

Parking lots and garages in the North Shore are expected to be full due to the Pitt v. Duquesne game before 4:45 p.m. There will be limited vehicle access between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. as roads are blocked to allow football fans to leave.

From 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., the only access to the North Shore will be from Interstate 279 Exit 1B Northbound. The rest of the North Shore parking lots and garages will open after 4:45 p.m.

Here are possible parking locations:

North Shore Parking

North Shore/Blue 10 Garage

Entrances located on E General Robinson Street and Sandusky Street

Champions Garage

Entrances located on W General Robinson Street and North Shore Drive

Nova Place Garage

Entrances located on South Commons

Canal Lot

Entrance on Federal Street

West General Robinson St. Garage/Red 5 Garage

Entrances located on Reedsdale Street, Tony Dorsett Drive or W General Robinson Street

Rivers Casino Garage – Parking is available in the Rivers Casino Garage. Due to Rivers Casino policy, everyone in the vehicle must be 21 years or older to enter the garage. Fans can ride the free “T” from the Allegheny Station or enjoy the walk to PNC Park via the River Walkway.

Downtown Parking

First Avenue Garage

Free “T” service

PPG Paints Arena in the Lower Hill District and nearby parking facilities

Enter from Centre Avenue via I-579 or HOV.



Free “T” -- Walk two blocks to the Steel Plaza Station and take the free “T” to PNC Park.

Grant Street Transportation Center (near Convention Center) – Enter via Penn Avenue or 12th Street from the 10th Street bypass.

Station Square, Gateway Clipper Shuttle Boats – The Gateway Clipper will take fans directly to PNC Park from this location. Children six years of age and under are free.

Fulton Avenue Lot – This lot is located on the north side of the West End Bridge. Fans can ride the free “T” from the Allegheny Station.

