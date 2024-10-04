Local

Savannah Bananas bringing ‘Banana Ball World Tour’ to PNC Park

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Dakota "Stilts" Albritton #14 of the Savannah Bananas bats against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Savannah Bananas, a team that has gone viral several times due to their fun, fan-first style of baseball, are bringing their 2025 “Banana Ball World Tour” to PNC Park.

The team said the event is expected to attract thousands of fans from across the region.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome the Savannah Bananas to our iconic PNC Park in 2025,” said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. “This is a unique opportunity to showcase our city, our championship sports culture, and our world-class hospitality to a whole new audience. The Bananas’ show-stopping performances are a perfect match for Pittsburgh’s enthusiasm and energy, and we can’t wait to fill the stands.”

PNC Park will host two Savannah Bananas games on Aug. 29 and 30.

The PNC Park visit will mark a homecoming for two players on the Bananas roster. Ryan Cox is from Aliquippa and Alex Ziegler is from Butler.

The Ticket Lottery List is now open. A random drawing will take place approximately two months before the event for a chance to purchase tickets for the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour.

