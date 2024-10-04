Savannah Bananas bringing ‘Banana Ball World Tour’ to PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — The Savannah Bananas, a team that has gone viral several times due to their fun, fan-first style of baseball, are bringing their 2025 “Banana Ball World Tour” to PNC Park.

The team said the event is expected to attract thousands of fans from across the region.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome the Savannah Bananas to our iconic PNC Park in 2025,” said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. “This is a unique opportunity to showcase our city, our championship sports culture, and our world-class hospitality to a whole new audience. The Bananas’ show-stopping performances are a perfect match for Pittsburgh’s enthusiasm and energy, and we can’t wait to fill the stands.”

PNC Park will host two Savannah Bananas games on Aug. 29 and 30.

The PNC Park visit will mark a homecoming for two players on the Bananas roster. Ryan Cox is from Aliquippa and Alex Ziegler is from Butler.

The Ticket Lottery List is now open. A random drawing will take place approximately two months before the event for a chance to purchase tickets for the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour.

