‘Save Lucas’: Local boy scheduled for 2nd live-saving liver transplant

A local family received a call about good news that could save their 11-year-old son’s life.

Channel 11 news has covered Lucas Goeller’s story for most of his life.

He has been waiting for a new liver, and now he has a donor.

“The only few details I could remember was one, that they found a living donor for Lucas, that the donor wanted to be anonymous, and that the surgery was scheduled for April 30,” said Jessica Goeller, Lucas’ Mother.

Initially, the donor was anonymous. However, the family later learned Jessica’s Allegheny College teammate Allison Hodas is the living donor.

Jessica Goeller is still processing it all.

Her son Lucas has needed a second liver transplant. The first one he received as a toddler is failing, and about a week ago, Goeller learned his medical team found a living donor.

“To be honest, I couldn’t talk about it for such a long time because I would start crying.

“It was very emotional for me to know that somebody out there loves Lucas more than I do,” Jessica Goeller said.

She said it speaks to the power of love to save her son.

But there’s another hurdle to clear before the surgery can happen.

“Lucas still needs deceased donor vessels in order to make this living donor transplant work,” Jessica Goeller said.

When she told Lucas about the news, his reaction was priceless.

“His new thing was, ‘Oh, so when I wake up from this transplant can I play Nintendo switch and order room service all the time?’ Sure soon as the doctors say you can yes you can play,” Jessica Goeller said.

She’s said that’s a small request after a huge gift from a total stranger.

