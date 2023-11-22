Family raising awareness for organ donation as boy needs 2nd liver transplant

PITTSBURGH — A local family is speaking out to spread awareness about the need for organ donation, as their young son is in need of a second liver transplant.

Channel 11 first brought you the story of Lucas Goeller back in 2015, when the then-two-year-old received a life-saving liver transplant.

>>> Family says Lucas, 2, is thriving months after life-saving liver transplant

Now, at the age of 10, Lucas’ new liver is failing.

“It was hard at first, but we had a choice to make. We can kind of continue suffering alone, or we could try to use our suffering to make a difference and try to help the over 100,000 people that are on the transplant waiting list currently,” said Jessica Goeller, Lucas’ mom.

In Lucas’ case, he can be helped by either receiving the liver of someone who has passed or through a living donor who’s willing to donate a portion of their organ. According to UPMC, a donor’s liver “regenerates” within a few months.

Lucas’ ideal living donor would have type O blood, be between the ages of 20 to 49 and also have a BMI below 30, his mom told us.

If you’d like to register to become an organ donor in Lucas’ name, click here.

If you’d like to register to become a living donor with UPMC, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group